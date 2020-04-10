With the recent approval by Gov. Tom Wolf to restart some highway construction projects, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been given the approval to work on the Southern Beltway.
According to a press release from the Turnpike, work involving an interchange between the southern beltway and Interstate 79 started Wednesday.
On Monday, there will be possible traffic stoppages for about two weeks on Cecil-Henderson Road in Cecil Township, where crews will be working on a new bridge that goes over the road.
Traffic will stop for about 15 minutes at a time so workers can move steel girders. Traffic on I-79 is not expected to be impacted.
Work will take place during daylight for the first week, and there will be overnight work the second week.