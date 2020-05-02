Construction on the Southern Beltway will continue beginning Tuesday with traffic restrictions being set into place in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Daily closures will be in effect on Johns Avenue between Noblestown Road and state Route 980. A posted, 1.8-mile detour will be in place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. directing traffic onto Noblestown Road, according to a PennDOT news release.
This daily closure will be in effect through June 30 with plans to reopen Johns Avenue July 1, the release said.
The closure is needed for crews to safely erect steel structures for the construction of bridges that will carry Southern Beltway traffic over Johns Avenue and Noblestown Road, the release said.