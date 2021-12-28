A woman has died following a fire last week at Thomas Campbell Apartments in South Strabane Township.
Frances Vene, 78, died at a hospital in Pittsburgh just before 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office.
The fire started in the kitchen of apartment 613 of the apartment complex, located at 850 Beech St.
Each of the building’s seven floors were damaged from the fire, and a total of six people were hospitalized as a result.
According to township officials, 53 people were displaced. The American Red Cross helped coordinate housing for those affected.
Thomas Campbell Apartments offers affordable housing for senior citizens. The north apartments and cottages were not damaged by the fire.
Arthur Keys, chairman of the board of directors for Thomas Campbell Apartments, said last week they planned to rebuild the apartments and get the residents back home as soon as possible.