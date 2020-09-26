South Strabane and Washington will each be receiving grant money for park projects.
The $200,000 in Community Conservation Partnerships Program funding was announced Thursday by state Rep. Tim O’Neal.
The $150,000 earmarked for the development of Washington Park will go toward the construction of additional parking, a walking path, stormwater management projects, playground equipment and surfacing, access required by the Americans with Disabilities Act and landscaping, according to a news release from O’Neal’s office.
South Strabane will receive $46,100 for the development of Billy Bell Park. That project will include parking, a walking path, playground equipment and surfacing, ADA access, and landscaping.
“Access to parks and other recreational opportunities improve both physical and mental health,” O’Neal said in his release. “Especially during this pandemic with many people staying closer to home, it’s important to have places available to take a break.”