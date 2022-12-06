South Strabane Township police officers and firefighters helped to make the season bright for children in the community they serve Sunday morning.
Twenty children from Trinity and Washington elementary schools were matched with police and firefighters who helped the kids go on a shopping spree during a Shop With a Hero event at Target in South Strabane Township.
The program enabled the children from grades kindergarten through five to purchase gifts.
“It gives us a chance to help out families that don’t have the means for a great Christmas, who need an extra little bit of help, and it helps us to form a relationship with the community, police and fire,” said police Officer John Beckus, who organized Shop With a Hero. “We want to keep building a better rapport with the community.”
Each student was paired with at least one member of the police or fire department as they went from aisle to aisle looking for the perfect present for themselves, or their siblings, parents, or grandparents.
The police and fire departments held a charity softball game this summer to raise funds for Shop With a Hero, and through donations and sponsors police and firefighters raised $5,840, enabling each child to have $300 to spend.
Not only was it an opportunity for the children to shop for Christmas presents, but also a way to see the police officers who protect and serve them as one of their friends in the community.
Students were thrilled to pet Officer K9 Reika, partner of Officer Keith Zenkovich, who answered several questions about the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois.
Another student asked a police officer how old he was. When the policeman responded that he was 47 years old, the boy said, “You don’t look old,” to which the officer responded, “Thank you, buddy. You’re my favorite shopper.”
There was more than a little bit of Christmas magic in the air, as the children and their cart-pushing partners made their way up and down aisles and picked out clothes, electronics, toys, and jewelry.
Target was proud to participate in the event this year.
“We wanted to join forces with departments that are important to the community, and to help children less fortunate. It truly means a lot to our corporation,” said manager Nicky O’Bryon. “I feel that source of togetherness is very important to us. I’ve been looking forward to this event for a long time to see this. It brings tears to my eyes. It’s wonderful, I just love it.”
The police department also held a no-shave November event and used the proceeds to purchase pizza for the kids after they finished shopping.
“Our police enjoy spending the day with the kids and giving back to the community. They like being around the kids in this setting,” said Beckus. “It’s good for our police to get out there and have a chance to be around the kids.”
