South Strabane Township Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance this week limiting the size of wood piles.
At their monthly meeting Tuesday, the supervisors passed the measure by a 5-0 vote. The ordinance limits wood piles in the township to being no more than 6 feet high, and cannot take up more than 50 square feet.
Wood piles also cannot be placed in the front yard of a property.
Township manager Brandon Stanick said the ordinance only applies to areas zoned as residential.
According to Stanick, the supervisors decided to address the issue after receiving complaints about a property with an ever-growing pile of firewood.
“Neighbors took exception to it,” Stanick said, adding that the township received a petition supporting wood pile regulations.
There was also an online petition opposing the ordinance.
“The board of supervisors went ahead and directed the planning commission to review the matter and develop an ordinance,” Stanick said.
According to the ordinance, owners of any wood piles not in compliance on Sept. 1 must correct the issue within one year.
“The zoning code helps us ensure the health, welfare and safety of the public,” Stanick said, adding that zoning code regulations are also meant to protect property values.