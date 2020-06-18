Wayne English Jr.

A South Strabane Township man was arrested Tuesday on charges he raped a girl from the time she was in second grade until she turned 13.

District Judge Michael L. Manfredi sent the suspect, Wayne English Jr., 31, to Washington County jail on $75,000 bond on rape of a child and related charges.

South Strabane police were told by an officer in Lower Paxton Township that English had confessed July 21, 2018, to the victim’s mother during an argument that he had been touching the girl in a sexual manner, police allege in charging documents.

The mother and daughter were later interviewed upon their return to Washington County, police stated in the affidavit. Many of the crimes allegedly occurred when they lived on North Main Street.

English also is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault of a child.

