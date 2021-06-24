South Strabane Township supervisors had a special guest at their meeting Tuesday. The township’s newest police officer, K9 Tornado, a 1-year-old Dutch shepherd, was sworn into the position, along with his handler, Officer Keith Zenkovich, who’s been with the department five years.

