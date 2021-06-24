South Strabane Township supervisors had a special guest at their meeting Tuesday. The township’s newest police officer, K9 Tornado, a 1-year-old Dutch shepherd, was sworn into the position, along with his handler, Officer Keith Zenkovich, who’s been with the department five years.
South Strabane swears in Tornado
Tags
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
