South Strabane Township will meet Thursday morning to vote on an ordinance that will levy a tax on property owners within 780 feet of a fire hydrant.
The ordinance had been on the agenda for the supervisors’ Jan. 25 meeting, but they voted to table the issue.
On Jan. 27, supervisors announced on the township website that a special meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday to vote on the ordinance.
Township Manager Brandon Stanick did not respond to questions regarding the ordinance or the meeting.
According to the text of the ordinance, an assessment will be levied on all township property within 780 feet of any fire hydrant. The only exceptions would be farmland or privately owned airports.
The ordinance states that the ordinance is necessary “for the protection of the health, cleanliness, comfort and safety of the citizens of South Strabane Township.”
Revenue will be used for the placement and maintenance of fire hydrants, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance provided on South Strabane’s website does not specify how many mills per parcel the assessment will be, but does say it will be based upon the annual assessment for county purposes.
Those who violate the ordinance may be subject to a $600 fine.