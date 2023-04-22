SOUTH STRABANE MUNICIPAL BLDG

South Strabane Township municipal building

South Strabane supervisors delayed action on a proposal that would eliminate through-traffic on Berry Road.

The planning commission recommended the change at its meeting last month. According to township Manager Brandon Stanick, if approved, the township would install collapsible, reflective barriers across Berry Road near its intersection with Old Mill Boulevard.

