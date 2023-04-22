South Strabane supervisors delayed action on a proposal that would eliminate through-traffic on Berry Road.
The planning commission recommended the change at its meeting last month. According to township Manager Brandon Stanick, if approved, the township would install collapsible, reflective barriers across Berry Road near its intersection with Old Mill Boulevard.
Stanick noted that if the supervisors decide to move forward with the plan, a public hearing will be held before final approval.
The board of supervisors voted Tuesday to table the matter without discussion.
If approved, motorists coming from either Locust Avenue or Manifold Road would encounter cul-de-sacs at the barriers where they could turn around. Those traveling Berry from Locust would still have access to Old Mill Boulevard and the Strabane Square shopping center, according to Stanick.
“What the recommendation seeks to do is to eliminate traffic coming off of Manifold onto Berry, and going up the hill to the shopping centers,” Stanick said.
With a pair of large developments looming in that area, township officials decided earlier this year to assess Berry Road to improve safety.
Menards is planning to build a home improvement store in the Old Mill shopping center, while Freedom Transit is building a new facility at the former site of Tower Golf. Neither project is slated to begin development until at least next year.
According to Stanick, the group of officials who worked to develop proposals for the planning commission included Public Works Director Russell Grego, who is also a supervisor, police Chief Drew Hilk and fire Chief Jordan Cramer.
“From a public safety perspective, any car accident on Berry Road going down that hill tends to be an unsafe circumstance given the fact there is a bend, and not any protection for fire or police that would be around that bend assisting with an accident,” Stanick said, adding that the issue is made worse in poor weather conditions.
The next supervisors meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 23.
