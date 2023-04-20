SOUTH STRABANE MUNICIPAL BLDG

At the end of their meeting Tuesday, South Strabane Township supervisors added a resolution to their agenda requiring property owners to attend public hearings concerning land use.

Board chair Bracken Burns read the resolution, and then opened the floor up for public discussion, as it had not been advertised prior to the meeting. Following discussion, the resolution passed unanimously.

