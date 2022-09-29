Dispensary site

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

South Strabane supervisors approved a medical marijuana dispensary, which will move into the site of the now-closed 3Minute Fitness along Washington Road, as well as the empty space adjacent to it.

The South Strabane Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved changes to the township’s zoning ordinance to allow for a medical marijuana dispensary, while also reversing course on a liquor license for Cracker Barrel.

Representatives of Laurel Harvest Labs and its parent company, Cresco, appeared at the supervisors’ monthly meeting via Zoom to participate in a public hearing on the matter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In