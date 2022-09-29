The South Strabane Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved changes to the township’s zoning ordinance to allow for a medical marijuana dispensary, while also reversing course on a liquor license for Cracker Barrel.
Representatives of Laurel Harvest Labs and its parent company, Cresco, appeared at the supervisors’ monthly meeting via Zoom to participate in a public hearing on the matter.
The supervisors had two issues to consider: first was an amendment making dispensaries a conditional use for South Strabane’s C-2 zoning district, and second, whether to approve Laurel Harvest’s Sunnyside dispensary as a conditional use.
The board unanimously approved both.
The text amendment to the zoning ordinance also allows medical marijuana growers in South Strabane’s industrial and agricultural districts; however, Laurel Harvest was only seeking approval for a dispensary.
The C-2 district runs the length of Route 19 as it cuts through South Strabane from Racetrack Road to North Avenue. The dispensary is planned to open at the site of the former 3Minute Fitness on Washington Road.
During public comment, Judi Panasik, a South Strabane resident, told supervisors she was not opposed to a dispensary operating within South Strabane, but criticized the supervisors for moving on the matter too quickly, as well as where they are allowing the business to operate.
“If this gets approved, and if it ever becomes legal, it’s all out there for kids to see and everybody to see. It’s right there,” Panasik said. “It’s a hot subject for a lot of people.”
Panasik suggested to the board that residents may be more comfortable if dispensaries were only allowed in the C-3 district, which is located in the northern tip of South Strabane, covering the area of Tanger Outlets and the land behind it.
Christian Ficarn, director of governmental approvals for Cresco, explained during the public hearing their approach to business, including adhering to strict security regulations for medical marijuana facilities laid out by the state.
Ficarn said they plan to hire more than 20 people for the dispensary. He claimed they pay “above average” and offer a full suite of benefits. He also said they will work with local businesses when getting the dispensary ready for operation.
“We’ll need landscapers, we’ll need contractors, plumbers, electricians, etcetera,” Ficarn said. “We take a lot of pride in making sure that those opportunities are offered to local businesses first.”
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors voted to rescind their vote denying a liquor license transfer for the Cracker Barrel at Trinity Point during their August meeting. After rescinding the vote, they voted to approve the transfer.
The votes were 4-0, with Supervisor Richard Luketich abstaining.
“I’m going to abstain from voting. I don’t agree with the way that the LCB (Liquor Control Board) hands out liquor licenses, presently. It’s kind of an archaic way that should be done away with,” Luketich said.
The license was originally denied in a 3-2 vote. Board Chair Bob Weber deferred questions on the reversal to Township Manager Brandon Stanick.
“The township received an appeal of the decision that was made in August. The township reviewed that appeal and felt that they needed to rescind the motion,” Stanick said, adding it was likely the township would lose.
