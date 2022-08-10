While a ban on cul-de-sac parking proved unpopular, the South Strabane Township Board of Supervisors is considering alternative solutions to keep the roads clear for snow plows.
The board discussed how to proceed on the issue at its non-legislative meeting Tuesday morning. No voting actions were taken.
Supervisors had tabled an ordinance outlawing parking in cul-de-sacs earlier this year, but the time frame to act on it expired.
Several residents attended the meeting to state their opposition to sweeping changes for parking throughout the township and hoped for a potential compromise. Some were frustrated that non-legislative meetings take place at 10 a.m.
“It really bothers me that they’re having these inconvenient meetings at 10 in the morning,” said Judi Panasik during public comment. “These meetings discussing things now, when the public can’t be here to hear it and see it, that’s the point of everything. To have open government ... This is an inconvenient time for a meeting, and you clearly know that. This room would be filled with double the people at least if it were held at its regular time.”
The supervisors hold voting meetings at 7 p.m.
Board Chairman Bob Weber suggested that they canvass residents to assess how best to move forward.
“I’m going to recommend to my fellow board members ... I think we need to reach out and ask the folks how they feel about this issue,” Weber said.
Supervisor Bracken Burns disagreed.
“With all due respect Bob, when that survey is finished, I would suggest that you’re going to end up with a 50/50, 60/40 split, and then when you take action you’re going to have ask for the input of half the people and then put a stick in their eye. So I’m not sure what that accomplishes,” Burns said.
Burns’ preference is that before passing an ordinance, the township sends a letter to residents asking them to pull their cars into their driveways during the winter months to make way for the road crews to clean the roads.
“And then see what happens,” Burns said. “We are solving a problem we don’t have. We don’t know that we have this problem. If everybody complies and (Supervisor and Public Works Director Russell Grego) is good, then the streets are clean, we’re on down the road. No pun intended.”
Grego argued that many neighboring municipalities restrict street parking, with some exceptions, and that they sometimes have to back out of roads when the plows cannot get through.
“Just give us time to plow. Use your driveways. When we’re done, go back out on the street. That’s all. Just let us get the roads completely open,” Grego said.
