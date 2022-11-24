The Washington County Transportation Authority (WCTA) received a letter of support from the South Strabane supervisors as they seek funding for a $48 million facility.
The supervisors voted 4-1 to approve the letter for WCTA’s Washington County Local Share Account (LSA) application for $300,000. Vice chair Mark Murphy was the dissenting vote.
Last month WCTA purchased 12 acres of land at 375 Berry Road for $3.2 million. The space is currently occupied by Tower Golf and Amish Touch, which will both continue operating until March.
WCTA Executive Director Seila Gombita attended the supervisor’s meeting Tuesday night to provide additional details on the project.
The facility would be 88,000 square feet and provide indoor storage for WCTA’s approximately 80 vehicles. There would also be maintenance bays and fueling stations.
Gombita addressed concerns about increased traffic on Berry Road, and said the most activity will take place between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., and 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“We own about 80 vehicles, but they’re not all on the road at the same time, or leaving the depot at the same time. At most, we would probably be looking at about 23 vehicles that would be leaving in a two hour peak time,” Gombita said. “In the afternoon, you’re probably looking at ... about 10 vehicles every hour.”
According to Gombita, most of the project will be funded through state and federal dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.