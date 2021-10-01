South Strabane Township Board of Supervisors approved an application for a new car wash, on the condition the owners receive all the necessary permits.
ModWash would be constructed at 105 Murtland Ave., at the intersection with North Avenue.
ModWash has plans to open 20 locations in Pennsylvania by next year.
Mark Zimmerman, an engineer with the Delmont-based Morris Knowles & Associates, told the supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting that cars would enter and exit the car wash at the traffic light.
Some supervisors expressed concerns about how the proposed car wash would affect traffic at the intersection.
“Now, we certainly don’t want them backing up onto Murtland Avenue, which, that’s what they’re doing at Dunkin’ Donuts,” said Richard Luketich.
Zimmerman said cars will be able to get in and out of the car wash in two to three minutes. If the line starts to get too long, he added that the office manager will be able to speed up the conveyor system that carries cars through the wash.
“If there does tend to be a back-up here, he can help facilitate quicker wash times through the car wash,” Zimmerman said.
The car wash will also have two bays, one of them being for those with ModWash memberships.
The supervisors voted unanimously to approve the conditional use application for ModWash. One of the conditions is the company obtaining a highway occupancy permit from the state Department of Transportation, which Zimmerman said has not been received.