The South Strabane Board of Supervisors narrowly approved the purchase of a more than $1.3 million fire truck Tuesday.
The motion passed by a 3-2 vote, with Supervisors Richard Luketich and Mark Murphy opposing. The truck, with a 107-foot ladder, will be financed over 20 years beginning in 2026, when the truck is expected to be delivered.
“How are we going to pay for it?” Murphy asked just prior to the vote.
Township Manager Brandon Stanick responded that the township is able to impose a fire tax of up to 3 mills. Stanick suggested that an increase of 0.1 mills to the current 1.1-mill real estate tax would be sufficient.
“A tenth of a mill would generate about $125,500 a year to support this purchase. That means with a property that has an assessed valuation of approximately $200,000, that would be $20,” Stanick said.
Fire Chief Jordan Cramer said the department will also seek grant opportunities to help fund the truck.
Cramer told the supervisors that the department currently has a truck with a 70-foot ladder.
“It’s mechanically in good condition. However, what I’ve learned and what we’ve learned from past experience here is that due to our makeup of our community, with one of the largest commercial districts in Washington County, with multiple high-rises reaching far, far over 70 feet, that that truck doesn’t meet all of the needs,” Cramer said. “It’s something that is very concerning to me. Especially when we look at multi-family dwellings that go all the way up to 10 stories.”
According to Cramer, buildings that currently present a challenge for the department include Thomas Campbell Apartments, Executive House Apartments and Beau Regency Condo Association.
According to Cramer, there were about four calls in the past year that necessitated the use of the ladder. Murphy asked Cramer if it was sufficient for those incidents.
“At one of them, it very clearly was not effective. Because it could not reach the building where we had seven casualties and people had to be carried downstairs,” Cramer said, referencing the December fire at Thomas Campbell Apartments that killed one and hospitalized six others. “That’s one of the prime examples why something like this is needed.”
Luketich argued that given the setback, even with the taller ladder they would still not be able to reach the top floor of Beau Regency.
“That’s correct, but we can get to floor seven, floor eight. If we’re able to carry somebody down one flight of steps and put them onto a ladder, that is significantly different than carrying them all the way down. Especially in a dark environment, in a hot environment, with gear,” Cramer said.
Murphy said he felt the price was too high, and would become a burden on taxpayers.
“Even with the grants, you’re going to see a tax increase. We’ve already discussed that and it’s in the works. We’ve had problems with the fire department, and we’re trying to fix as much as possible, but is it the best move to buy a million- dollar vehicle right now? We are putting a lot of money into the fire department,” Murphy said. “Public works is asking for new trucks and new equipment, the police department wants money. So where is it all going to come from? From the taxpayers.”
Supervisor Bracken Burns, who voted in favor of the purchase, argued that the township should make sure the fire department is sufficiently prepared for emergencies.
“You can’t do 90% of what needs to be done 100%. You can’t get almost to the eighth floor,” Burns said. “What (Cramer) is saying is what we have is inadequate. Our job is to make it adequate. Period.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.