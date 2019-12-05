South Strabane has partnered with Michael Brothers Hauling & Recycling to provide a glass recycling drop-off for residents.
As of Tuesday, the township will keep a red dumpster in the parking lot of the municipal building off Route 19, where residents can drop off certain types of glass recyclables.
“I checked it today, and it already has some beer bottles and glass window panes,” said Patrick Conners, assistant township manager.
Michael Brothers, near Bethel Park, will empty it as needed at a $300 rate for the round trip, Conners said.
While residents won’t need to separate glass by color, there is a list of rules they need to follow “to ensure the township is compliant with the vendor’s requirements,” according to a post on the township’s website.
The dumpster is for glass only, so residents should not put plastic, cardboard or metals in the dumpster. Glass containers have to be rinsed out and any plastic, cork or bimetal lids have to be removed. Glass products that won’t be accepted include porcelain dishware, mirrors and light bulbs.
The recycling area in the parking lot is under surveillance video around-the-clock.
Conners said if this program goes well, and people follow the rules, the township would eventually like to move the dumpster to the old public works facility on Zediker Station Road, where they already have a drop-off for leaves and organic yard waste.
“We’re in the process of revamping our recycling center at the old public works facility,” Conners said.
Some of the dilapidated buildings at that site, including the former cold storage shed, will be torn down and cleared out, providing opportunity and space for the township to potentially expand recycling programs.