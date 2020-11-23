South Strabane Township officials are looking for input on further development of Community Park as they work to update the park’s master plan.
According to township manager Brandon Stanick, the park’s former plan hadn’t been updated since 2001.
“It’s been about 20 years,” he said. “The park has taken a different shape in the last 20 years than what was in that initial plan.”
The township posted a park survey on its website earlier this month to try to “engage users of the park,” Stanick said. The survey will be up through Nov. 30, and those who participate will be entered in a raffle for a gift card for a local business. Stanick said about 200 people have taken the survey so far.
Stanick said he expects the engagement process to “wrap up in the spring.” The committee of 10 people will then review those responses.
“So we can then start to talk about what are the preferences for park users and what they want to see as a priority,” he said.
Stanick said the updated master plan should establish a vision for the park over the next 10 years.
“Having an updated plan engages the community about their preferences for amenities and facilities, but it also allows us to be more successful in securing grant funding for projects and improvements,” he said.