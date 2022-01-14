South Strabane Township is seeking volunteers to fill two vacancies on its planning commission.
The planning commission has seven members who serve four-year terms. Its members review any matters involving development or zoning in the township.
The zoning hearing board, as well as the planning commission, are also are in need of alternate members.
An alternate fills in if a regular member cannot attend a meeting. If an alternate member sits in on voting for any new business, they will remained involved in those issues.
“The alternate would see that issue or application all the way through,” township Manager Brandon Stanick said.
The zoning hearing board has three members and two alternates who serve three-year terms.
The planning commission meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., and the zoning hearing board meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
“Serving on any advisory board is a great way to give back to the community, and to participate in the decision making that affects the community,” Stanick said.
Those interested in serving on a board can find applications at southstrabane.com. Stanick asks that anyone with questions contact him at 724-225-9055.