The South Strabane Township Police Department received nearly $12,000 in funding Wednesday from the Washington County District Attorney’s office through its Equitable Sharing Agreement.
District Attorney Eugene Vittone said in a news release that the $11,957 represents illegal proceeds that are forfeited during investigations and prosecutions of drug trafficking cases in Washington County. According to the release, the money must be used by local police agencies for training, equipment or other uses under the Drug Forfeiture Act.
South Strabane Township Police Chief Drew Hilk said his department received a check last year, too, of a similar amount. He said the money is typically used for police operations, enforcement or education.
“It represents the hard work of the officers here,” Hilk said. “We grow our operations in some way with that money.”