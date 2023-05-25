South Strabane supervisors voted Tuesday to begin the process of installing stop signs on Berry Road while they look into other possible safety measures.
The supervisors tabled a vote on a recommendation from the planning commission last month that would have closed Berry Road near its intersection with Old Mill Boulevard.
Motorists coming from Locust Avenue and Manifold Road would encounter cul-de-sacs to turn around in, though drivers coming from Locust would still have access to Old Mill Boulevard and the Strabane Square shopping center.
Instead, the supervisors decided to turn the Berry Road intersection at Old Mill Boulevard and the entrance to Strabane Square near Kohl’s into three-way intersections.
Installing the stop signs will require an ordinance and a public hearing.
In addition, the supervisors voted to engage an engineer to help determine potential improvements to Berry Road.
“It begins to move us forward toward taking a logical approach to this,” said Bracken Burns, the board’s chairman.
Assessing the safety of Berry Road has become a priority of the supervisors since two large developments are planned for the area: A Menards home improvement store in the Old Mill shopping center and a new Freedom Transit facility at the former site of Tower Golf.
A public hearing for Freedom Transit’s project was on the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting, but supervisors voted to table the matter.
