South Strabane Township supervisors have postponed Thursday’s special meeting and rescheduled it for next week.
The board will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday to consider an ordinance that would establish a tax on any property owner within 780 feet of a fire hydrant.
The ordinance provided on South Strabane’s website does not specify how many mills per parcel the assessment will be. According to the text of the ordinance, the revenue will be used for the placement and maintenance of fire hydrants.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, the board will hold its previously scheduled non-legislative meeting at 10:30 a.m.