South Strabane is planning to build a new storage building next to the public works facility, at 680 Floral Hill Road.
During their meeting last week, township supervisors agreed to award the contract for the construction of a cold storage steel building to Swede Construction Corp. of Elizabeth. The 4,000-square-foot building is expected to cost $193,500, according to township manager Brandon Stanick.
He said the building won’t have utilities, since it’s only to be used for storing equipment that can’t be exposed to cold weather. Stanick said he hopes it will be completed by early next year.
The building will replace the township’s former road shed, which sits just off Zediker Station Road near the intersection with Rankin Road. The township plans to demolish that building.
“It has been in bad shape for a while,” Stanick said. “It’s not really useable.”
Another contract awarded last week by the supervisors was for the Community Park sewer extension project, which will extend a sanitary sewer line to the park pavilion with the intent to attach restroom and kitchen facilities to there. The contract was awarded to WG Land Co., LLC, of Export, and is expected to cost $94,200.
Stanick said he hopes the infrastructure project will be completed by the end of the year, so the township can start working to put in the restroom and kitchen facility next year.