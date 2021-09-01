A South Strabane Township man is in jail after police charged him for the rape of a 5-year-old.
South Strabane police charged Logan Anthony Hunt, 29, of 1283 Motel 6 Drive, with multiple felonies, including rape of a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. He also faces misdemeanors for indecent assault and simple assault.
According to police, Hunt had been living at the Rodeway Inn since December 2020, and often babysat the child.
In June, the child’s father noticed bruising on their face and chin and took the youth to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
According to the complaint, hospital staff found that the child had a broken arm, and determined the injuries were consistent with abuse.
During an interview, the child said Hunt would hit them in the face, and that the suspect had raped them on more than one occasion, according to court documents.
Hunt told the child not to tell anyone what he was doing, according to police.
Hunt was arraigned Monday before District Judge Michael Manfredi. Manfredi denied Hunt bail, citing concerns for the safety of the child and witnesses.
He is scheduled to appear before Manfredi for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Sept. 13.