A man convicted in November of raping a 5-year-old child while living at a South Strabane motel will spend decades in state prison.
Logan Anthony Hunt, 30, was sentenced Monday to serve 42 ½ to 85 years in prison for abusing the child while living in the Rodeway Inn at 1283 Motel 6 Drive, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh announced.
Hunt often babysat while living at the motel, and the child’s father noticed bruising on the youth’s face and chin in June 2021. Medical staff at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh determined the child had a broken arm and other injures consistent of abuse. South Strabane police charged Hunt in August 2021 after the child told investigators that Hunt struck them in the face and raped them on more than one occasion.
A jury convicted Hunt on charges of rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, aggravated assault and other charges following the trial before Judge Brandon Neuman in Washington County Court in November. In addition to the lengthy sentence, Neuman ordered Hunt to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
