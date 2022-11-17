Cumberland Township Police Department

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Cumberland Township Police Department

A South Strabane man is accused of driving drunk when he was involved in a crash near Carmichaels over the summer that killed one of his passengers.

Corey Tyler Wilson, 28, was arrested earlier this month on charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in the June 19 crash in Cumberland Township that killed Jennah Whipkey.

