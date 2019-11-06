A warrant is out for the arrest of a South Strabane Township man who faces a child pornography charge.
Thomas Eugene McCort, 67, of Windcliff Acre, also faces a charge of criminal use of a communication facility.
According to the criminal complaint, a pornographic image of a child between the ages of 5 and 8 that was uploaded online was traced back to McCort’s address.
Police served a search warrant at McCort’s home Oct. 18. A laptop seized from the residence contained more than 1,000 files with child pornography.