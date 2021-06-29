South Strabane Township recently hired an assistant township manager.
Jim Sutter will be starting in the position July 6. The previous assistant manager, Patrick Conners, recently vacated the position when he accepted the role of executive director of the Quaker Valley Council of Governments.
Sutter, who was hired by township supervisors last week, was a resource coordinator for the Allegheny League of Municipalities, according to township manager Brandon Stanick. Sutter’s salary in South Strabane will be $55,000.
“He has a passion for public service and wants to work in a municipality, so this is a great starting point for him,” Stanick said.
Sutter grew up in Hampton Township and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. When asked why he wanted to work in South Strabane, Sutter called the township a “unique community in a great location.”
“I feel like there are a lot of opportunities in South Strabane, and I want to be a part of it moving forward,” he said.
In other action last week, supervisors voted to reinstate a parks and recreation advisory board. Stanick said that since the township has been working on a master plan for Community Park, they started talking about programming for parks and recreation.
That conversation ultimately led to a decision to reinstate the parks and recreation board, which was disbanded in 2017.
“There’s momentum for parks and recreation services, which makes it a good time to invest once again in programming,” Stanick said. “We think the parks and recreation are highly valued and that we have residents who will want to participate.”