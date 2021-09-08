South Strabane Township police and fire departments are inviting other first responders to join them in remembering the fallen heroes who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks at a special memorial service on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
The service will be held at the 9/11 memorial at the Washington Mall, 301 Oak Spring Road, Washington.
The service is open to the public and all are welcome. The service will begin at 8:45 a.m.
Any CDC guidelines in place at the time of the memorial service should be followed.
Officers attending in uniform are asked to arrive by 8:15 a.m.
For questions or additional information, contact South Strabane Township Fire Chief Scott Reese at 724-350-5258.