Cracker Barrel

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

The Cracker Barrel in South Strabane Township was blocked from receiving a liquor license by the board of supervisors.

 Jon Andreassi

Want a mimosa with your bacon and eggs? Don’t expect to get it anytime soon at the Cracker Barrel in South Strabane Township.

Over the past few years, the restaurant chain has been adding a limited alcohol menu including beer, wine and mimosas. They started testing the change pre-pandemic at restaurants in Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida. The additions proved popular, and the Lebanon, Tenn.-based company has been bringing the expanded menu to more of its locations, including restaurants in Ohio and Michigan.

