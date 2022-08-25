washington high stadium

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

Washington High School Stadium is located mostly in South Strabane Township, and supervisors Tuesday tabled a move that would have placed the entire parcel in the city of Washington.

 Jon Andreassi

South Strabane Township Board of Supervisors decided to hold off on approving a border change Tuesday that would have placed Washington High School Stadium entirely within the city of Washington.

Most of the 11.08-acre parcel owned by Washington School District lies in South Strabane, while the corner near the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Summerlea Avenue is in the city.

