A South Strabane Townshp couple accused of secretly recording Peters Township police officers are facing a number of felony charges.
Mark Gabriel Brecht, 24, of 2003 E. Beau St., and Alison J. Lemire, 24, of Middletown, N.J., were each charged with 10 felonies, including failure to disclose intercepted communications and three counts each of intercepting communications, criminal use of a communications facility, and criminal conspiracy to not disclose intercepted communications.
Earlier this year, Peters Township police began investigating the couple who are known for their Washington car detailing shop, Rogue Dips. They also have a YouTube channel Rogue 5.0, on which they record their detailing projects along with videos inside their pink Mustang while driving around Southwestern Pennsylvania. Many of their videos include encounters with local law enforcement, including North and South Strabane police and Peters Township police.
The video in question was posted Jan. 9, when the pair allegedly recorded a phone conversation with Peters police Cpl. Judd Emery. According to the complaint, Emery was unaware he was being recorded, in violation of Pennsylvania’s wiretap laws. In the video, Brecht is seen on a cellphone call with Emery, who had been put on speaker.
During the call, Brecht and Emery are discussing a complaint Brecht had filed and which Emery was investigating. The video has been viewed more than 3,600 times, according to the criminal complaint.
Peters police detective Ed Walker, who’s investigating the case, said they executed a search warrant of Brecht and Lemire’s phone and camera Feb. 26. It revealed two additional instances in which the two had recorded phone conversations involving Peters police officers and staff, who had no idea they were being recorded, the complaint states.
Similar charges initially were filed against the couple in late February and March. Walker said that because of the new information revealed through the search warrant, he decided to refile all charges against Lemire and Brecht in one case each, resulting in the 10 felonies filed Monday.
Lemire and Brecht were arraigned Wednesday morning before District Judge Jesse Pettit, and each was released on an unsecured $5,000 bond.