Members of the South Strabane Township police and fire departments will take the field on Sunday, Aug. 20, for a charity softball game that will benefit a 12-year-old Trinity Middle School student who is battling cancer.

No matter who wins the third annual Battle of the Badges, both teams are winners, in the eyes of Isabelle Heather, who has been undergoing treatment for Ewing’s sarcoma, and her parents, Kyle and Rachel Heather.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In