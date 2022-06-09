Through Aug. 1, South Strabane officials are accepting nominations to recognize the township’s best kept properties.
The property beautification program began last year as part of an effort to recognize residents who “go above and beyond in maintaining their properties,” according to a press release from the township.
Properties can be nominated in residential, commercial and agricultural categories. The Martha Washington Garden Club will judge nominations and name first, second and third place winners in each category. Winners will receive a gift card to Stimmell’s Greenhouse.
Nominating applications can be obtained at the municipal building at 550 Washington Road or online at southstrabane.com.