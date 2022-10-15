Monongahela police have charged a South Park woman with homicide in connection with a fatal shooting in Finleyville Monday morning.
Maurissa Larae Spencer, 23, already had been charged with hindering apprehension, evidence tampering and reckless endangerment in the death of Jaisen A. Irwin, who was was sitting in the passenger seat of her car when he was shot multiple times.
The shooter has not been charged, and Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said he expects additional arrests will follow.
Police said that Spencer left Irwin, 29, of Monessen, on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Washington Avenue early Monday after either having fallen out or being pushed from the vehicle by Spencer. She did not call 911, according to court records.
Prior to the shooting, a fight between a large group of people broke out in Jim’s Bar on West Main Street in Monongahela. After the bartender kicked them out, the group moved to Bob’s Tavern on Route 88 in Finleyville, according to court documents.
Irwin was shot in the parking lot of Bob’s Tavern shortly after 1 a.m., after which Spencer sped away, police reported in charging documents. Her car was found about seven hours later at Tuscany Estates in Union Township. Spencer’s initial arrest came on Tuesday night.
Police said a black and white Nike jump suit, which investigators believe Irwin was wearing at the time of the shooting, with blood stains was on the passenger seat floor of Spencer’s vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, it appeared that Spencer had attempted to wipe away the blood stains in the car.
“Generally, innocent people don’t push people shot six times and leave them in the middle of the road, and then hide the evidence of those actions and not alert authorities,” Walsh said.
Walsh added that Spencer’s alleged actions would make her an accessory after the fact.
“You don’t have to pull the trigger,” Walsh said.
On Wednesday, police executed search warrants at homes in Donora and Bentleyville in relation to the shooting, though officials did not identify any potential suspects.
Spencer was arraigned Friday morning before District Judge Gary Havelka, who sent her to the Washington County jail without bond.
Monongahela police continue to investigate with the assistance of Washington County detectives and state police.
Meanwhile, Walsh announced Friday afternoon that he filed a temporary injunction closing Bob’s Tavern over accusations that there was drug activity at the establishment. Washington County Judge Michael Lucas signed the injunction and scheduled a hearing at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to determine whether the bar should be permanently closed.
