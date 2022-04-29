Once a day set aside in the Jewish and Christian traditions for rest and reflection, the Sabbath has become another day to check items off the to-do list for many people.
However, a South Hills rabbi and the pastor at a nearby church are having a "pulpit exchange" where they will visit each other's house of worship to discuss the Sabbath in their respective faiths in a discussion being called "Cultivating a Modern Sabbath Practice."
On Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Snyder will be speaking at the service at the Temple Emanuel of South Hills in Mt. Lebanon, and on Sunday, May 8, at 9:30 a.m., Rabbi Aaron Meyer will be at the Bower Hill Community Church, also in Mt. Lebanon.
Both discussions will pivot around two short books: "Sabbath as Resistance," by American theologian Walter Brueggemann; and "The Sabbath," by Jewish philosopher and theologian Abraham Joshua Heschel. Those attending have been encouraged to read both books. The central theme is seeking a day where we can "just be" in a world where our value is often measured by our productivity, Snyder said.
This continues a tradition of cooperation between houses of worship in the area that has included a Thanksgiving celebration that has endured for more than 50 years.
Snyder explained, "We might not all believe the same things, but we can be grateful for each other and with each other."
Meyer described his fellow faith leaders in that area as "a wonderful collection of interfaith clergy" who have pulled together on some endeavors, particularly social justice work. He also pointed out that there are mixed-faith families in the area, where one parent is an adherent of one faith, and another parent believes in another.
"If they have figured out how to work in beautiful ways, so can we," Meyer said.
For additional information, call 412-561-4114 or 412-279-7600.