The Pittsburgh South Hills Elks Lodge No. 2213 in Bethel Park is accepting donations throughout November to be sent to those impacted by the hurricane in Florida.
The greatest need is for plywood, drywall, drywall tape and mud, KILZ primer, and paint rollers, brushes and pans. Ceiling and box fans are also needed as well as small household appliances.
Florida-based Elks lodges in Pine Island and Matlacha are in need of donations to continue their Christmas Basket Brigade program that will serve almost 300 children this year whose families have been affected by the hurricanes. Unwrapped gifts for infants through teenagers can also be dropped off at the South Hills Lodge, 2789 South Park Road, for transport to Florida.
A drop-off bin for all donations is located at the front door of the lodge.
South Hills Movers has donated its services and a trailer to transport the donations to the Cape Coral, Fla., Elks Lodge for distribution. For more information, call 412-831-0616.
