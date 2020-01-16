The owner of a title-abstracting business believed by the Internal Revenue Service to be based in Washington County is the subject of a federal court proceeding following his apparent failure to respond to a summons from a tax investigator.
A revenue officer from the IRS division that covers small businesses and self-employed taxpayers filed a civil complaint against Daniel R. Germain Jr. on Wednesday. The officer, Donna J. Reid, said that she’d been investigating the “collectability of (Germain’s) income tax liability” for the 2012 calendar year and last three quarters of 2016.
Germain politely refused to discuss the situation with a reporter.
“No, I’m not talking to you about that,” he said over the phone.
Records of the Pennsylvania Department of State list him as the owner of DDP Minerals, which does business under the name Complete Title Solutions of PA. The filings list addresses for the company in Bethel Park and Peters Township.
West Virginia state records list DDP as having an address in Morgantown.
Reid wrote in court papers that she served an administrative summons at the Peters address in April. The address is located in the Venetia area of the township.
Germain never appeared at Reid’s office in Washington in response to her request for his recent bank statements and other documentation related to his finances. A letter also requesting his presence was similarly futile when she mailed it three months later.
In her filing, Reid asks that the court either order Germain to show cause as to why he shouldn’t have to comply with the summons, or that a judge require him to produce the information she’s seeking.