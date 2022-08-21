Two South Hills businesses were among 100 in Allegheny County awarded $10,000 grants as part of a national initiative.
Blinkfly LLC in Bethel Park and the Mt Lebanon Academy were selected to receive the grants through Comcast RISE (Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment).
Comcast RISE and the Comcast RISE Investment Fund launched in 2020 as a response to help owners of color who were hardest hit by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Comcast RISE program provides marketing, technological and capital support to small business owners. Along with the grant, Comcast provides the recipients with a one-year membership in Eureeka, a program that supports small businesses.
"I'm absolutely grateful," said Shalaia Green, owner of Blinkfly. "What I'm most excited about and most appreciative of is the business coaching that they offer for a year. To be able to work closely free of charge with a seasoned business consultant who can update your website and help you with marketing strategies, everything that a business needs to grow and have visibility, I'm grateful for that."
Blinkfly, which is primarily an eyelash extension company, has been in business since 2018. The business also provides body waxing and facial services, as well as certification courses to teach the art of eyelash extension and preparing students for entrepreneurship.
Green said the company has its office and academy in Bethel Park and the salon is in Murrysville.
"My plans for the grant are to really ramp up our visibility and marketing, especially for our academy," Green said. "I plan to work with a videographer to get some commercials out there. We want to get a billboard. I also have a consultant on my payroll and plan to get a proposal done to work with cosmetology schools as their exclusive eyelash trainer."
Mt. Lebanon Academy has been serving students for 40 years. Carolyn Pasanek, the school's director and owner, also is delighted to receive the grant and the benefits that come with it.
"It's a wonderful opportunity," Pasanek said. "I think it's going to provide lots of new ways to stimulate my business and grow the business and that's the whole purpose of it. It's an exciting time."
Mt. Lebanon Academy's offerings include private tutoring in a wide variety of courses, course support, credit recovery and enrichment services. The school is not just for students who are struggling.
Pasanek explained that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in some students slipping a bit in their studies. With that in mind, she has some definite plans for the money.
"I wanted to be able to direct some of the monies toward scholarships for students that have had some difficulty and are struggling right now in school," she said
Pasanek said improvements to the academy's website and marketing strategies will be considered with the money. Assistance in these areas is available with the Eureeka membership.
Comcast is awarding $1 million to 100 Allegheny County businesses owned by women and people of color, including black, indigenous, Hispanic and Asian American owners, among others.
The recipients are among 9,500 entrepreneurs nationwide selected through the Comcast RISE program.
"I'm just exploring what's available right now," Pasanek said. "There's so many tools that are going to help all of these small businesses grow their business. I think it's a wonderful opportunity for any of us that received this grant."
