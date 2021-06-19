A South Fayette Township woman died and her husband was seriously injured Thursday night when they were struck by a fallen tree branch while hiking on a trail in Upper St. Clair.
The couple was on Morton Ravine Trail in Boyce Mayview Park when the branch apparently fell on them, township officials said Friday.
The woman died Friday morning, township officials said, although they did not release her identity. Officials also did not identify the man or release his condition.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office had not released a report identifying the woman as of Friday night.