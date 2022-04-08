South Fayette Township has broken ground on a new municipal building that will replace one described as "very outdated."
The 36,000-square-foot structure on Hickory Grade Road, due to be completed in summer 2023, will house administraive offices, the police station and public meeting chambers. A groundbreaking ceremony happened Thursday, March 31, with state Sen. Devlin Robinson, R-Bridgeville, and state Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-Cecil, in attendance, along with members of the South Fayette Township Board of Commissioners, John Barrett, the township's manager, and Police Chief John Phoennik.
Township residents will not see a tax increase to pay for the $16.3 million building, according to Andrea Iglar, a spokeswoman for the township.
"We've run out of space," Iglar added, pointing out that the police station has been particularly hard hit by the space crunch. The building the township has long been using on Millers Run Road also includes the township's library and is at least 50 years old. The township plans on building a new community center adjacent to the municipal building that will contain a recreation facility with a track and gym, space for community members to rent for celebrations and special occasions, and a library.
A timeline for groundbreaking and construction of the community center has not yet been finalized, Iglar explained.