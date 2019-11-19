South Fayette Township officials have started the process of putting together a 2020 budget.
Though it is subject to revisions, the plan as currently envisioned would set the general fund budget for next year at $13.1 million, up from $12.1 million in 2019. The township’s millage rate will remain at 4.73 mills.
Township manager John Barrett discussed the proposed budget with South Fayette’s board of commissioners last Wednesday. He explained that he and his office had been “conservative in our approach to budgeting” and there are “thousands of line items in each department.”
The most noteworthy additions to the budget include the purchase of body cameras for the township’s police officers and contracting with the Texas-based company Lexipol to review the department’s policies and procedures. No additional manpower will be added to the police department. The draft budget also proposed the addition of one additional part-time employee in the public works department.
The areas within the budget that had not yet been determined are the township’s contribution to the library and its volunteer fire department, Barrett said.
The board of commissioners is scheduled to have another budget workshop meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 4. The final budget and millage rate are due to be set at the board’s Dec. 11 meeting.