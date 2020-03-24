South Fayette Township is seeking information on residents who might need special assistance as a result of coronavirus restrictions.
The township will try to connect residents with resources to help. Responses are confidential and shared only to the extent needed to provide assistance.
Contact options include:
Submit an online form: https://southfayettepa.com/help
- Leave a message on the 24-hour hotline, 412-221-8700, extension 254.
The township does not have special access to supplies, but it is assessing community needs during this time to determine where it can help.
Find COVID-19 updates at www.alleghenycounty.us/coronavirus.