After more than three hours and three failed motions, the South Fayette School Board approved a proposed budget for the 2020-21 academic year in a special meeting Thursday night, with the possibility that additional adjustments will be made before a final budget is adopted at the end of June.
The budget the board agreed to would keep the millage rate at 26.7 mills, with projected revenues of $58.8 million and expenditures of $64.9 million, leaving the district to dip into its fund balance to cover a deficit of $6 million. After using that money to fill the budget hole, $20 million would remain in the fund balance.
The board nixed other motions that would have boosted the millage rate slightly and raised additional revenue. The board is mandated by the state to have a preliminary budget approved by the end of May, have it available for public inspection at the beginning of June, and adopt a final budget by June 30.
“This is not a usual year,” said Kenneth Lockette, the district’s superintendent. “The challenges have been unprecedented.”
At its regular meeting May 19, the board rejected a preliminary budget that had been put forward by administrators, asking that additional cuts be made. In the revised budget, cuts were made in a host of areas, including travel fees, professional development, library books, magazine subscriptions and uniforms for soccer players. Some new positions administrators had hoped to fill before the start of the school year in August have been eliminated.
Brian Tony, the district’s finance director, said the district would take a $2.4 million hit as a result of the coronavirus, with losses in interest earnings, and taxes derived from real estate, earned income and realty transfers.
“It’s not going to be a one-year impact,” Tony said. “’We’re anticipating a two- to four-year impact.”
Due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, the district has placed a pause on its construction and renovation plans, with the exception of renovations to the middle school and the high school’s roof.