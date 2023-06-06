The South Fayette man who used a baseball bat to bash through a window at the U.S. Capitol and repeatedly swung a large pole to strike police officers protecting Congress during the Jan. 6 riot has been sentenced to serve more than four years in federal prison.

Jorden Robert Mink was ordered to serve 51 months in prison followed by 36 months on supervised release during the sentencing hearing Friday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C.

