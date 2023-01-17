The South Fayette man who wielded a baseball bat to smash windows at the U.S. Capitol and later used a large pole to repeatedly strike police officers protecting Congress during the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty to his role in the attack.

Jorden Robert Mink, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two federal charges – assaulting, resisting, impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and theft of government property – while appearing before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In