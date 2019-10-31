South Fayette Township will be receiving $500,000 in state grants to help cover the costs of building a community center.
Plans for a community center have long been gestating in South Fayette. Right now, the growing township's offices, library, police station and senior center have all been located in one complex on Millers Run Road. The "most likely scenario," according to John Barrett, the township's manager, is for the new community center to be built on what is already there.
The overall cost is expected to be between $12 million and $15 million, Barrett said. There is not a definitive timeline that's been set to break ground, but said that with the grant announcement "we will ramp up our planning efforts and look to have some public discussion and community input before we begin construction."
In a statement announcing the grants, state Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-Cecil, explained that members of the South Fayette community "have voiced a desire for improved recreational, civil and community space. A lot of planning has gone into this project throughout the years and I'm pleased to help bring this to fruition. This grant will help bring a wonderful asset to the community, and I look forward to the groundbreaking."
In 2009, the township purchased the site of the former Star City multiplex on Route 50 with an eye toward making it a community center. However, the township abandoned the plan because of cost considerations. It had also looked at putting a community center within the Newbury Market, the slowly growing retail, restaurant and housing development, also located on Route 50. The township sold the Star City site this year for $3.5 million to a Pittsburgh real estate development company that plans to turn it into a retail and restaurant complex.