South Fayette Township's Community Day has been on hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's making a comeback next Saturday.
It will be at Fairview Park at 129 Greenwood Dr. The township's "biggest annual event," according to Paula Willis, South Fayette's parks and recreation director, it will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and have free activities, free entertainment and free admission.
Willis added that organizers of Community Day are "excited to bring everyone together again."
Among the attractions at this year's Community Day are two stages of live music and shows, a video gaming truck, trackless train rides, a petting zoo, balloon and caricature artists, face painting and more. This year, Community Day is introducing a game tent with bingo, trivia, open games and DJ music. Also new this year are glass-blowing demonstrations and axe throwing.
The bands the Warm Auction, Hewlett Anderson and Stymo are all set to appear, all of which feature South Fayette residents in their lineups. Students from the South Fayette High School Choir are also on the schedule, as are students from the Sanskruti School of Indian Dance and Music.
Food and drink concessions will be available, with beer for adults ages 21 and over. Dogs are not permitted in the park on Saturday. General parking is limited in the park. Golf cart shuttles will be available to transport passengers from parking lots. Shuttle buses will be leaving from the Kiddie Academy at 3169 Washington Pike and Zion Lutheran Church at 3197 Washington Pike. The first pickups are set for 10:30 a.m.
