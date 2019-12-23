SOUTH FAYETTE – With a new year and new decade looming, South Fayette Township’s board of commissioners is considering what its plans are for 2020 and the years after.
At an informal strategic planning meeting Tuesday night, commissioners agreed that upgrades to facilities and parks are among the items that should be atop the township’s agenda in months and years ahead. Most pressingly, the township’s administration and police should have more space.
“It’s silly that this is where South Fayette is,” said Commissioner Joseph Horowitz, referencing a facility that encompasses the police department, library and administrative offices. “We’ve put it off as long as possible. We need respectable facilities. The police work in a closet. We’re at a point where we can make proactive decisions.”
The township recently received $500,000 in grants from the commonwealth for a new community center. No timeline has been set, but commissioners expressed a desire on Tuesday for discussions to happen in earnest in the new year. Upgrading facilities has long been an item of discussion in South Fayette. In 2009, the township purchased the site of the Star City multiplex off Interstate 79, with an eye toward making it a community center, but abandoned the plans due to cost considerations.
Cost considerations continued to loom over Tuesday night’s discussion. “I don’t want to build Taj Mahals and waste people’s money,” said Commissioner Lisa Malosh.
Board members also raised the possibility of there being additional strategic planning meetings being scheduled throughout 2020, with the next one perhaps happening as soon as February.