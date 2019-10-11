MORGAN – South Fayette commissioners approved a comprehensive recreation plan Wednesday that will serve as “a road map” for upgrades and development in the township’s parks and recreation facilities.
The plan was prepared by the civil engineering firm Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc., and updates the township’s 2005 parks master site plans, and the 2002 parks, recreation and open space plan.
“The document is a living document,” according to James Feath, the regional manager of HRG. “It’s just a road map. Nothing is set in stone.”
The plan focuses on the township’s six parks: Boys Home Park, Fairview Park, Morgan Park, Preservation Park, Sturgeon Park and Treveskyn Park.
Putting the plan together took a little more than a year, according to John Barrett, South Fayette’s manager, and included community input and a comprehensive inventory of recreational facilities within the township. The survey of community residents found that youth programs were the most desired, followed by youth sports, and programs for families, seniors, teens and fitness.
A fenced dog park was also a popular item among residents and is “wanted right away,” according to the report. Residents also want a pool, more non-sports activities and they mentioned fields needing turf and lights. Upgrades to Fairview Park were seen as a high priority, and the plan suggests a 2020 target to begin site planning for dog woods and Little League fields.
Chris Sarson, a land planner with HRG, declined to say what an aggregate price tag would be for all the proposed improvements.
“We don’t know what the entire 10 years of potential renovations will cost,” Feath said, pointing out that money for some of the improvements could come from grants.